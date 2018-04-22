Sports World: Stalemate between Stags and Warriors

Stalemate between Stags and Warriors

Title-chasers Tampines Rovers had to grind out a 0-0 draw against Warriors FC in the Singapore Premier League yesterday evening.

The clash between the two sides at Choa Chu Kang Stadium saw Tampines dominate, but they were unable to find a way past the hosts' defence.

With the result,the Stags remain second in the nine-team table on seven points, five behind leaders Albirex Niigata. The Warriors move up one spot to sixth with three points.

Trophy back in safe hands after theft

MEXICO CITY • The Europa League trophy was stolen after being displayed at a publicity event in Mexico, only to be recovered a few hours later, authorities in the state of Guanajuato said yesterday.

The trophy had been on display at the football stadium in the city of Leon on Friday night, only to be taken from a car after the event.

No other information was given about who took the trophy, where it was found or whether any perpetrators had been identified. The event had been organised by one of European football governing body Uefa's sponsors.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Late show sees the Crusaders go top

CHRISTCHURCH • The Canterbury Crusaders overcame a spirited Sunwolves to pull off a 33-11 victory with three late tries in their Super Rugby clash in Christchurch yesterday.

The win moved the Crusaders to the top of the New Zealand conference, while the Wellington Hurricanes have a bye this weekend.

But it was a hard-fought win as the bottom-placed Sunwolves, who are co-based in Tokyo and Singapore, played above themselves and held the defending champions to 14-11 until 15 minutes into the second half.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Two-way tie in Texas after second round

SAN ANTONIO • Golfer Zach Johnson shot a blistering seven-under 65 to jump into a tie with Ryan Moore (67) on nine-under 135 after the second round of the PGA Tour's Texas Open on Friday.

The pair lead Andrew Landry (67) and Grayson Murray (69) by a shot, with Ben Crane (66), Canadian David Hearn (68) and Scotland's Martin Laird (65) two strokes further back on six under. Spaniard Sergio Garcia (72) missed the cut for his second straight tournament after finishing at two over.

REUTERS

Moriya opens up a slender LA Open lead

LOS ANGELES • Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn, who is seeking her first win on the LPGA Tour, fired a five-under 66 to take a one-stroke lead after the second round of the LA Open on Friday.

Moriya started quickly on the back nine with two birdies in her first four holes to reach a total of eight-under 134.

American Marina Alex is alone in second after shooting a 68, while two-time Major winner Ryu So Yeon is in the hunt two shots back of Moriya after a 65. Seven-time Major champion Park In Bee (71) is tied for fourth with South Korean compatriot Ji Eun Hee (69) at five-under 137.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE