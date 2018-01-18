Sports World: Sports medicine boost for local athletes

Sports medicine boost for local athletes

Local budding athletes received a boost yesterday when Thomson Medical signed a three-year collaboration agreement to support recipients of the Singapore Olympic Foundation-Peter Lim Scholarship.

The agreement will see around 1,000 scholarship recipients benefit from sports medicine services provided by the Thomson Wellth Musculoskeletal Clinic, at a nominal fee for consultation or treatment.

The scholarship recipients will also receive lifetime membership to Thomson Medical's "Celebrating Life" loyalty programme. This will give them access to a comprehensive range of health and wellness services the Thomson Medical Group offers, beyond their competitive sporting years.

Liverpool defender sentenced for assault

LONDON • Liverpool defender John Flanagan was sentenced to a 12-month community order yesterday, having pleaded guilty to attacking his girlfriend.

The 25-year-old footballer admitted an offence of common assault by beating at a hearing on Jan 2.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Newcastle owner ends takeover talks

LONDON • Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has ended takeover talks with prospective buyer Amanda Staveley.

Ashley put the Premier League football club up for sale in October and had been engaged through his representatives with Staveley's PCP Capital Partners in a bid to thrash out a deal. However, on Tuesday, it became clear that Ashley had finally lost patience and ended negotiations.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Pacquiao could fight Lomachenko

MANILA• Philippine boxing legend Manny Pacquiao said yesterday he was in talks for a blockbuster bout with world champion Vasyl Lomachenko.

Pacquiao, 39, is eyeing an April date with the Ukrainian World Boxing Organization superfeatherweight champion during a break from his duties as a Philippines senator. However, Pacquiao's aides told AFP there has been no agreement on the venue and the actual date of the fight.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Davis leads Pelicans to win over Celtics

BOSTON • Anthony Davis torched the Celtics for 45 points and 16 rebounds as the New Orleans Pelicans snapped Boston's seven-game winning streak with a 116-113 National Basketball Association overtime victory on Tuesday.

Davis' monster night followed up his 48-point, 17-rebound performance in New York on Sunday and his 41 points against Portland on Friday.

REUTERS