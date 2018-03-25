Sports World: S'pore's Zhang third in doubles event in Tunisia

S'pore's Zhang third in doubles event in Tunisia

Singaporean paddler Zhang Wanling finished third after partnering Jamila Laurenti at the junior girls doubles event at the ITTF Tunisia Junior & Cadet Open on Friday.

Although the 18-year-old partnered the Italian for the first time, the duo marched all the way to the semi-finals before they were beaten 3-1 by Hungary's Fanni Harasztovich and Croatia's Andrea Pavlovic.

Zhang also finished joint-second in the junior girls' team event at the tournament together with Kazakhstan's Zauresh Akasheva.

Slingers seal fifth spot to qualify for ABL play-offs

The Singapore Slingers secured a fifth-placed finish in the Asean Basketball League and a spot in next month's play-offs after beating Saigon Heat 97-77 at the CIS Arena yesterday.

Swingman Xavier Alexander bullied the hosts with 38 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, and his team played good defence to keep the Heat at bay and in sixth spot.

The Slingers will have to wait until Wednesday when the regular season ends to know which of Chong Son Kung Fu, Hong Kong Eastern, Mono Vampire or Alab Pilipinas they will face in the best-of-three quarter-finals.

Sunwolves suffer fifth straight loss of season

TOKYO • The Waikato Chiefs inflicted more misery on the winless Sunwolves yesterday as the New Zealanders bulldozed nine tries for a crushing 61-10 Super Rugby win.

Damian McKenzie and Solomona Alaimalo grabbed two tries each in a dominant Chiefs performance, condemning the Sunwolves to a fifth straight defeat of the season.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Injured Cavendish out of Commonwealth Games

LONDON • Mark Cavendish has pulled out of the Commonwealth Games to recover from injuries he suffered in a horrific crash at last week's Milan-San Remo race, his Team Dimension Data announced on Friday.

Cycling's sprint king, who was to represent the Isle of Man at the Games when they begin on the Gold Coast on April 4, went head first over his bike after hitting a bollard at high speed, breaking a rib and damaging his ankle.

REUTERS

Kerr leads by five shots at the LPGA Kia Classic

LOS ANGELES • Cristie Kerr fired eight birdies in an eight-under 64 on Friday to take a five-shot lead after two rounds of the LPGA Kia Classic.

The American had a 36-hole total of 13-under 131. Compatriot Lizette Salas (67), Sweden's Caroline Hedwall (70) and South Koreans Park Hee Young (70) and Kim In Kyung (69) shared second on 136.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Emery set to leave PSG at the end of the season

PARIS • Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery , whose contract runs till the end of this season, will not lead the team next term, the club's full-back Thomas Meunier was quoted as saying by French media.

"A lot of things will change, including the coach," French sports daily L'Equipe quoted the Belgian as telling a news conference.

REUTERS