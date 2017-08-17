Sports World: S'pore trio will referee at Fifa U-17 World Cup

S'pore trio will referee at Fifa U-17 World Cup

Singapore football officials Muhammad Taqi Jahari, Edwin Lee and Ronnie Koh are set to become the first Singaporean trio to officiate a Fifa tournament.

They are one of three teams representing the Asian Football Confederation - the other two are from Japan - at the Fifa Under-17 World Cup, which will be held in India from Oct 6-28.

While the Republic's referees have taken charge at senior Fifa tournaments - Shamsul Maidin being the last Singaporean to officiate a World Cup match in 2006 - the appointment is the first time a fully Singaporean trio have been handed the reins.

Home to play Albirex in S'pore Cup s-finals

Home United will meet Singapore Cup holders Albirex Niigata in the semi-finals after beating Brunei DPMM 3-1 in their quarter-final second leg last night, winning 6-2 on aggregate.

Helmi Zambin put the visitors up before Faris Ramli, Iqram Rifqi and Juma'at Jantan gave the hosts the win at Bishan Stadium. Hougang United will play Philippine side Global in the other two-legged clash.

Matuidi to swop PSG for Juve in $32m move

MILAN • Midfielder Blaise Matuidi is on the verge of signing for Italian football club Juventus, who have agreed to pay Paris Saint-Germain €20 million (S$32 million) plus bonuses.

French international Matuidi, who won four consecutive league titles with PSG, is expected to undergo a medical examination and sign a deal that would see the 30-year-old earn €3.5 million a season, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

1-year ban won't hurt Goodwin's NFL place

LOS ANGELES • Long jumper Marquise Goodwin has been hit with a one-year suspension for failing to provide anti-doping authorities details of his whereabouts, but will still be free to play for the San Francisco 49ers in the upcoming National Football League season.

United States Anti-Doping Agency said Goodwin, who represented the US at the 2012 Olympics, had three whereabouts failures in 12 months, a violation of the World Anti-Doping Code.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE