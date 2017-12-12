Sports World: S'pore rower third, one foot in Asiad door

S'pore rower third, one foot in Asiad door

Singaporean Joan Poh's hopes of qualifying for next year's Asian Games were boosted when she was third in the women's single scull at the Asian Rowing Cup, a test event for the Games, in Palembang on Sunday.

The 26-year-old completed the 2,000m race in 7min 30.12sec, behind Vietnam's Pham Thi Hue (7:10.59) and Chinese Taipei's Huang Yi-ting (7:12.64).

Shooter gives S'pore first YOG 2018 spot

WAKO (Japan) • Shirlene Hew became the first athlete to earn Singapore a berth at next year's Buenos Aires Youth Olympics after finishing fifth at the Asian Championship's women's youth 10m air pistol yesterday. The 15-year-old had 174.4 points.

Pacquiao may be sued over McGregor talks

MANILA • Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White has threatened to sue Manny Pacquiao after the Filipino boxing great revealed he is in talks to fight UFC star Conor McGregor.

White said Pacquiao has no business dealing directly with the Irishman, who is still contracted to the mixed martial arts promotional company, reported The Philippine Star.

NZ sevens team paint Cape Town red

JOHANNESBURG • Powerful New Zealand outplayed error-prone Argentina 38-14 in Cape Town on Sunday to win the second leg of the World Rugby Sevens series.

The victory followed two much closer matches, a 17-12 quarter-final win over England, followed by a 19-12 triumph against hosts and title-holders South Africa.

