Sports World: S'pore promoted to Div 1 of Asian Rugby C'ship

S'pore promoted to Div 1 of Asian Rugby C'ship

The Singapore men's 15s team beat Thailand 38-13 to win the Asia Rugby Championship Division 2 at the Taipei Municipal Stadium yesterday.

The victory means the Republic are back in Division 1 of the championship. Singapore had earlier defeated India 49-0 on Wednesday.

Coleman quits Wales to take over Sunderland

LONDON • Chris Coleman quit as Wales manager on Friday to take over at English Championship football club Sunderland after he failed to steer his country to the World Cup Finals next year.

Coleman, who led a Gareth Bale-inspired Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016, will be given the job of lifting Sunderland off the bottom of the table and ultimately winning promotion back to the Premier League.

His future with Wales was in doubt from the moment they failed to qualify for Russia 2018.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Murray splits with Lendl for second time

LONDON • Andy Murray has mutually agreed to end his relationship with coach Ivan Lendl for a second time, the former world No. 1 tennis star said on Friday.

Murray was coached by Lendl from 2011-2014 before he rejoined his team in June last year, helping the Scot capture his second Wimbledon title and his second Olympic gold in Rio.

REUTERS

Williams suffers huge losses from home theft

WASHINGTON • American tennis star Venus Williams had around US$400,000 (S$542,700) of property stolen from her home in Florida while she was competing at the US Open this year, United States media revealed on Friday.

Williams, 37, was competing at Flushing Meadows when her home in a well-to-do community was raided by burglars between Sept 1-5. Police did not reveal what was stolen. They also said an investigation into the burglary is ongoing and that no arrests have been made.

XINHUA

Korean Park on track to reclaim top ranking

NAPLES (Florida) • Park Sung Hyun shot a second-round 65 on Friday at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, to give her a two-day total of 12-under 132 and a three-shot lead at the CME Group Tour Championship.

The golfer already claimed Rookie of the Year honours, but she has also made herself a leading candidate for Player of the Year and the prize money title. She also would likely reclaim the world No. 1 ranking if she were to win this week, and is in prime position to claim the US$1 million (S$1.36 million) bonus in the Race to the CME Globe.

REUTERS