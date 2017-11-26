Sports World: S'pore fencers share bronze in women's epee

S'pore fencers share bronze in women's epee

Singapore fencers Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman and Yu Sihan shared third place in the women's epee at the Blue Cross Insurance Hong Kong Open yesterday.

Both fell in the semi-finals to local hopes - Kiria to Coco Lin and Yu to Kaylin Hsieh - to settle for the joint bronze.

Day takes slim lead into Aussie Open final round

SYDNEY • Former world No. 1 golfer Jason Day will take a one-stroke lead into the final day of the Australian Open after shooting a third-round two-under 69 yesterday.

The Australian moved to 10-under 203 for the tournament but he will first have to get away from compatriot Lucas Herbert, who had a 71 for second place. Defending champion Jordan Spieth shot a 70 to finish eight shots off the pace.

REUTERS

Nishikori set to make return early next year

TOKYO • Japan's Kei Nishikori is hopeful of returning from his lengthy injury layoff at the start of next year and looking forward to challenging for Grand Slam titles.

The 27-year-old tennis player suffered a season-ending wrist injury ahead of the Cincinnati Masters in August. He said that he might return at January's Brisbane International, the Australian Open warm-up where he finished runner-up earlier this year.

REUTERS