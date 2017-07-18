Sports world: S'pore cubs exit Asean U-15 football c'ship

S'pore cubs exit Asean U-15 football c'ship

CHONBURI (Thailand) • The Singapore Under-15 football team ended their Asean Football Federation Under-15 Championship campaign empty-handed after a 0-2 loss to Indonesia.

The Cubs, drawn in Group A hosted in Chonburi, Thailand, ended with five defeats and no goals scored.

Their earlier results in the group were a 0-2 loss to Laos, a 0-8 beating by Australia, and a pair of 0-2 defeats by Myanmar and Thailand.

Bayern abandon Sanchez pursuit

BERLIN • Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed that the German football club have dropped their interest in signing Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez.

After Carlo Ancelotti last week had his wish granted to sign Colombia's James Rodriguez on loan from Real Madrid, Bayern have called off their bid to poach Chilean hot-shot Sanchez .

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

City's Hart set for Hammers loan move

LONDON • English goalkeeper Joe Hart was set to have a medical examination with West Ham United yesterday as he looks to finalise a loan move from Manchester City.

The 30-year-old footballer had been told by City manager Pep Guardiola that he could find another club, and he appears set for a season-long loan with the East London side after spending last season with Italian outfit Torino.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Valverde will favour training over buying

BARCELONA • New Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde yesterday laughed off the idea of bringing in new players, saying the best signings were the players already in the dressing room.

He added that Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar, the Spanish football club's attacking trident, were "a huge factor in the intimidation of our rivals".

Totti's Japan move off after wife scorns deal

TOKYO • Japanese football side Tokyo Verdy have called off their bid to sign Italian star Francesco Totti after his wife turned her nose up at a move to Asia.

The 40-year-old, who recently made a tearful farewell to Roma after 25 years at his boyhood club, has been linked with Major League Soccer's Miami FC. The American team is coached by his close friend and former Italy defender Alessandro Nesta.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE