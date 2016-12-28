Sports World: S'pore Breakers beat HKUST

S'pore Breakers beat HKUST

Singapore's handball club team, the Breakers, beat Hong Kong University of Science and Technology 27-0 yesterday in the women's competition of the Singapore Handball Open Tournament at Hougang Sports Hall.

Singapore's national development team lost 10-20 to Saitama of Japan. Tomorrow is the final day of the three-day competition.

Neymar to headline charity fixture

RIO DE JANEIRO • Barcelona footballer Neymar has accepted an invitation to play in a charity match for families affected by the Chapecoense plane crash, Brazilian media reported on Monday.

Former Argentina international midfielder Juan Sebastian Veron and Spain World Cup winner Joan Capdevila will also feature in today's fixture at the Maracana stadium.

The match will also pay homage to Brazil's 1970 World Cup-winning captain Carlos Alberto Torres, who died in October. More than 20,000 tickets have already been sold for the game, which is being organised by former Brazil great Zico.

XINHUA

Lucas may leave Reds for Inter

LONDON • Liverpool are prepared to let Lucas Leiva join Inter Milan on loan for the rest of the season. The Brazilian footballer has started only three English Premier League games this season while making 11 appearances in all competitions.

Inter are looking to sign a midfielder in January and have asked Liverpool whether they would consider letting Lucas leave on a short-term basis. The Italian side have been told that the Merseyside club would not stand in his way should he wish to move to the San Siro on loan.

THE GUARDIAN

Roma set 2020 date for new home

DUBAI • Italian football club Roma are on track to break ground on a new 56,000-seat stadium that will be built in Rome's south-west, their chief executive said in Dubai yesterday.

Originally set to open in this ongoing Serie A season, Umberto Gandini said the club are in the "final step" of the approval process and the €1.3 billion (S$1.97 billion) Stadio Della Roma would be ready by the 2020-21 season, if not earlier. Roma currently alternate with cross-city rivals Lazio in borrowing the publicly-owned Stadio Olimpico venue for their games.

REUTERS