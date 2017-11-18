Sports World: S'pore bowlers finish with 1 silver, 5 bronzes

S'pore bowlers finish with 1 silver, 5 bronzes

Singaporeans Fion Liew and Fiona Yew finished second and third respectively in the stepladder finals of the Asian Schools Tenpin Bowling Championship in Kuching, Sarawak, yesterday.

The pair also won the girls' team bronze with Shin Zong Yi and Arielle Tay, while Fiona took bronze in the doubles with Zong Yi.

The Republic ended their outing at the Nov 13-17 competition with one silver and five bronzes. The other medals came in the girls' all events (Zong Yi) and boys' singles (Aidan Poh).

Rafa wins defamation suit, to donate fees

LONDON • Tennis' world No. 1 Rafael Nadal was awarded €12,000 (S$19,200) in damages, including €2,000 in legal fees, on Thursday after a French court found the former Sports Minister guilty of defaming the Spaniard.

Nadal sued Roselyne Bachelot after she made comments in a television interview suggesting his seven-month injury layoff in 2012 was a cover for testing positive for banned substances. The Spaniard had vigorously denied any wrongdoing and said he will donate the money to a French NGO.

REUTERS

Duo stay in hunt for maiden LPGA title

MIAMI • Australia's Sarah Jane Smith and Taiwan's Chien Pei-yun, each seeking her first LPGA golf title, both fired bogey-free six-under 66s on Thursday to share the lead after the opening round of the season-ending Tour Championship.

The showdown at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, features 12 top players vying for a US$1 million (S$1.36 million) season play-off bonus as well as final shots in Player of the Year and low-scoring Vardon Trophy races.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Hartley, Gasly to take wheel for Toro Rosso

LONDON • New Zealander Brendon Hartley and French driver Pierre Gasly will race for Toro Rosso next season, the Red Bull-owned Formula One team said on Thursday.

Hartley, a Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar winner with Porsche and a double world endurance champion, was drafted to the team last month and will be starting his first full F1 season next year. So too will Gasly, who finished 14th on his debut in Malaysia last month.

REUTERS