Sports World: S'pore bag two bronzes at Asian Airgun C'ships

S'pore bag two bronzes at Asian Airgun C'ships

Singapore's Martina Veloso finished third (227.1 points) yesterday in the junior women's 10m air rifle event at the 10th Asian Airgun Championships in Wako City, Japan. Compatriot Tessa Neo (185.8) was fifth.

The medal was Singapore's second, after Adele Tan's bronze (228.1 points) on Friday in the women's 10m air rifle.

Busy start for McIlroy in Masters lead-up

ADELAIDE • Rory McIlroy has announced he will play at least seven events early next year in a busy build-up to the US Masters, where he will attempt to complete the Grand Slam of Major golf titles in April.

He said that he would start his campaign with two European Tour events in the Middle East in January - the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and Dubai Desert Classic.

The Northern Irishman will then switch his focus to the PGA Tour in the United States, where he will contest five tournaments in six weeks, starting at Pebble Beach in February.

Giggs aiming to succeed Coleman as Wales boss

LONDON • Manchester United great Ryan Giggs has thrown his hat into the ring as a contender to be the next Wales manager.

Chris Coleman stepped down last month to take up the reins at English second-tier club Sunderland and the Football Association of Wales is looking for a replacement. Giggs' former Wales team-mates John Hartson and Craig Bellamy have also expressed interest in the post, while Tony Pulis is believed to be in contention.

Japan's baseball star Ohtani to join LA Angels

LOS ANGELES • Japanese baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani agreed on Friday to sign with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Major League Baseball team have till Dec 22 to finalise a deal with the 23-year-old. They must pay the US$20 million (S$27 million) posting fee to Ohtani's Japanese club, the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters. He will receive a minor league contract, along with the US$2.315 million in international bonus money the Angels have available.

