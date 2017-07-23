Sports World: Spain wants to suspend FA boss after his arrest

Spain wants to suspend FA boss after his arrest

MADRID • The Spanish government is to seek to suspend football federation boss Angel Maria Villar, who is under arrest in a corruption investigation, a state spokesman said on Friday.

Villar, his son Gorka and two other football federation executives were detained on Tuesday on allegations of collusion, embezzlement and falsifying documents.

The Spanish sports body, the Consejo Superior de los Deportes, will meet on Tuesday to discuss Villar's replacement at the top of the football federation RFEF (Royal Spanish Football Federation), government spokesman Inigo Mendez de Vigo said.

REUTERS

Piller eyes her first LPGA title at Marathon Classic

LOS ANGELES • Gerina Piller, chasing her first LPGA title, fired a second-round 68 on Friday to maintain a one-shot lead after two rounds of golf's Marathon Classic in Ohio.

Piller had four birdies and a bogey in her three-under effort, and her 11-under total of 131 put her one stroke in front of South Korean Kim In Kyung (67), Taiwan's Chen Pei-yun (68) and Americans Lexi Thompson (65) and Nelly Korda (64).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Cavs' Irving seeks trade, to the surprise of James

LOS ANGELES • Cleveland point guard Kyrie Irving has requested a trade, shocking Cavaliers superstar LeBron James, United States media reported on Friday.

ESPN, citing unnamed sources, first reported that the Australian-born US National Basketball Association player told team owner Dan Gilbert last week that he wanted to be traded. Cleveland.com then cited two sources as saying Irving told Gilbert he wanted to escape James' shadow and be the focal point of a team.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE