Sports world: SNOC signs MOU with Cambodia NOC

SNOC signs MOU with Cambodia NOC

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed between the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia and the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) yesterday to promote sports.

SNOC president Tan Chuan-Jin and Thong Khon, president of Cambodia's National Olympic Committee and the country's Minister for Tourism, inked a six-year agreement from 2017 to 2023 at Mandarin Oriental Singapore. The signing ceremony was witnessed by International Olympic Committee board member Ng Ser Miang.

Perez signs up for SMBC Open

Last month's CIMB Classic champion Pat Perez will play in the 2018 SMBC Singapore Open at the Sentosa Golf Club in January.

The three-time winner on the PGA Tour joins a line-up of players that includes reigning Masters champion Sergio Garcia and 2010 Open champion Louis Oosthuizen.

Gattuso replaces Montella at Milan

MILAN • Fallen Italian football giants AC Milan have sacked coach Vincenzo Montella and named combative former player Gennaro Gattuso as their new boss, the Chinese-owned club said yesterday. The seven-time European champions are lying seventh in Serie A after a goalless draw against Torino on Sunday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Pouille leads France to 10th Davis Cup

LILLE (France) • France won their 10th Davis Cup tennis title when Lucas Pouille crushed Steve Darcis 6-3, 6-1, 6-0 to give the hosts a 3-2 victory in the final against neighbours Belgium on Sunday.

David Goffin had given Belgium both their points with impressive displays in the singles, but France had more strength in depth, winning a singles match through Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Friday and Saturday's doubles with Richard Gasquet and Pierre-Hugues Herbert, before Pouille clinched the winning point.

REUTERS