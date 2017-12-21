Sports World: Slingers waste lead as they lose to HK side

Slingers waste lead as they lose to HK side

HONG KONG • The Singapore Slingers were beaten 82-79 by Hong Kong Eastern yesterday, the second time they have lost to the defending Asean Basketball League champions this season.

The Slingers' biggest lead was eight points in the third quarter but they had no answer for Eastern guard Tyler Lamb, who scored 13 of his 25 points in the third. Swingman Xavier Alexander led Singapore with 20 points, while local forwards Ng Han Bin and Russel Low added 12 and 10 points apiece.

Teenager Glen breaks national U-17 mark

PERTH • Singapore swimmer Glen Lim set a national Under-17 record in the 400m freestyle yesterday at the Western Australia State Age Championships, clocking 3min 57.39sec to better US-based compatriot Quah Zheng Wen's mark of 3:57.75.

The 15-year-old had also set a national record in the 800m freestyle (8:18.21) on Tuesday.

IPC to decide on Russia's fate next month

LONDON • The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said yesterday it was maintaining its suspension of the Russian Paralympic Committee but had yet to make a final decision on whether Russia can compete at the 2018 Winter Games.

The IPC added it had also kept in place an interim measure for Russian athletes to compete as neutrals in qualification events. A final decision on whether Russian athletes can compete at the Games in Pyeongchang will be made next month.

REUTERS