Sports World: Slingers slay Dragons for 6th win in 7 games

Slingers slay Dragons for 6th win in 7 games

KUALA LUMPUR • The Singapore Slingers notched up their sixth win in seven Asean Basketball League games, beating the Malaysia Dragons 81-76 in Cyberjaya last night.

They remain top of the six-team league, ahead of the Hong Kong Eastern Long Lions (4-1 record).

Chloe joins fellow skater Shuran in 4CC

Local figure skater Chloe Ing, 18, has qualified for next month's Four Continents Figure Skating Championship (4CC) in Gangneung, South Korea.

The annual competition is an Olympic test event for figure skating for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Chloe will join 16-year-old team-mate Yu Shuran, who qualified earlier this season, at the 4CC. Singapore was last represented in the event in 2012.

Manor will fall without fresh funding

LONDON • The Manor Formula One team have gone into administration and will collapse without new investment, the BBC reported yesterday.

A source close to the British-based team, who finished last in the 2016 world championship, told the broadcaster that staff were informed yesterday.

REUTERS

PGA champ Walker enjoys early lead

KAPALUA (Hawaii) • Reigning PGA Championship winner Jimmy Walker fired a bogey-free eight-under 65 on Thursday, to take the lead after the first round of golf's Tournament of Champions, the year's inaugural PGA Tour event.

The 37-year-old rolled in six birdies and an eagle for a two-shot lead over fellow Americans Ryan Moore, Jim Herman and Justin Thomas at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Broken collar-bone more pain for Love

NEW YORK • Three months after captaining the United States to Ryder Cup glory, Davis Love crashed back to earth, literally, breaking his collar-bone in three places, Golf Channel reported on Thursday.

He suffered the injury in a snowboarding accident in Idaho and underwent surgery on Thursday. It was the third major procedure in four years for Love, who previously had back and hip surgeries.

REUTERS

England to back Cup upsize if Uefa gains

LONDON • England are set to support Fifa's move to expand the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams - as long as Europe is guaranteed extra places in the tournament.

Fifa's council will make a decision on an expanded World Cup at a meeting in Zurich on Tuesday and it now looks likely that the size of the tournament will be increased from 2026. It would be played in a format of 16 groups of three countries, with the top two in each group going through to a knockout round of 32.

THE TIMES, LONDON

Kohli to lead India in all cricket formats

MUMBAI • Virat Kohli has taken over from Mahendra Singh Dhoni as India's limited-overs captain, becoming his country's skipper in all three formats of the game, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said yesterday.

REUTERS