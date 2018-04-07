Sports World: Slingers lose Game 1 of the ABL play-offs

Slingers lose Game 1 of the ABL play-offs

Despite having the only two players to post a double-double on their side, the Singapore Slingers lost 82-85 to Mono Vampire in Game 1 of the Asean Basketball League play-off quarter-finals in Bangkok yesterday.

Centre Christien Charles scored 26 points and had 23 rebounds, and swingman Xavier Alexander grabbed 23 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists as the visitors led for most of the match and by as many as 10 points, only to capitulate at the death.

The Slingers will have to win Game 2 at the OCBC Arena tomorrow to take the tie to Wednesday's decider in Bangkok.

Cricket Australia defends role in crisis

BRISBANE • Australia's top cricket chiefs yesterday ruled out stepping down after a ball-tampering scandal that shocked the nation, saying it was "not the time for a witch-hunt" as a review into player conduct was announced.

The sport has been engulfed in one of its biggest crisis after former captain Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft attempted to alter the ball's condition in the third Test in South Africa last month.

Critics have questioned whether Cricket Australia's role in the affair should come under scrutiny, but chairman David Peever said he did not intend to step down and that chief executive James Sutherland's job was not in jeopardy.

Gorges, Cornet make Charleston last eight

CHARLESTON (South Carolina) • Julia Gorges is through to the Charleston Open quarter-finals after the German dispatched Indian Wells champion Naomi Osaka of Japan 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 on Thursday.

France's Alize Cornet also reached the last eight after upsetting her top-seeded compatriot Caroline Garcia 5-7, 6-1, 6-4.

