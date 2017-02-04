Sports World: Slingers handle the Truth to stay atop ABL

Slingers handle the Truth to stay atop ABL

The Singapore Slingers began the second half of their Asean Basketball League season with a resounding 84-66 victory over the Kaohsiung Truth in Chinese Taipei yesterday.

A dominant second quarter, in which the Slingers outscored their opponents 21-11, laid the foundations for the victory, allowing them to stay top of the league with a 9-2 win-loss record with nine games left.

Mardan nine shots off the Bangladesh pace

DHAKA • Mardan Mamat shot a three-under 68 yesterday at the US$300,000 (S$422,000) Bashundhara Bangladesh Open and climbed to joint-12th.

The veteran golfer was four-under 209 and nine shots back of Thai leader Jazz Janewattananond (69, 200) at the Kurmitola Golf Club. Other Singaporeans in the field were Mitchell Slorach (70, 215) and Koh Deng Shan (73, 216).

Jeonbuk's Champions League ban upheld

LAUSANNE • Title-holders Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors' ban from the Asian Champions League over alleged match-fixing links was yesterday upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Jeonbuk had filed an "urgent" appeal before CAS to suspend a ban issued by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Jan 18. The AFC banned the club from the Champions League over "indirect involvement" in a bid to fix the results of K-League matches during the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE