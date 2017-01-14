Sports World: Slingers fall to defeat, but stay top of ABL

Slingers fall to defeat, but stay top of ABL

The Singapore Slingers slumped to their second loss in the Asean Basketball League (ABL) season last night, when they were beaten 74-72 by the Alab Pilipinas at the Aguna Sports Arena in Laguna, the Philippines.

The loss snapped the Slingers' four-game winning streak, although they remain at the top of the ABL standings with seven wins and two defeats.

Briton Konta heads to Melbourne with a title

SYDNEY • Britain's world No. 10 Johanna Konta dominated the third-ranked Agnieszka Radwanska to win her second WTA title yesterday.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a 6-4, 6-2 win over the Pole at the Sydney International, capping an impressive week ahead of next week's Australian Open in Melbourne.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Anti-doping rules 'different in football'

LONDON • Medal-winning British athletes and anti-doping officials say footballers are subjected to less stringent anti-doping procedures as it emerged Manchester City are likely to be fined around £25,000 (S$43,431) if found guilty of breaching the Football Association's "whereabouts" rules.

The English football club have been charged for failing to provide accurate information about training arrangements and player whereabouts on three occasions over a 12-month period.

THE GUARDIAN