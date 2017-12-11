Sports World: Slingers defeated by unbeaten Hong Kong

Slingers defeated by unbeaten Hong Kong

SINGAPORE • The Singapore Slingers slipped to 2-3 yesterday after suffering their first home defeat of this Asean Basketball League season in a repeat of last term's final.

With a game-high 30 points, Tyler Lamb led Hong Kong Eastern to a 81-77 win at the OCBC Arena to extend their unbeaten start to four matches, all on the road.

Speed skater Yuskov breaks world record

SALT LAKE CITY (Utah) • Denis Yuskov won the men's 1,500m race in world record time at a World Cup speed skating event on Saturday, breaking an eight-year-old mark held by American Shani Davis.

The Russian three-time world 1,500m champion clocked 1min 41.02sec at the Utah Olympic Oval. Davis, who finished 13th, set the previous mark of 1:41.04 at the same track in December 2009.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Lomachenko keeps WBO belt after TKO

NEW YORK • Vasyl Lomachenko retained his World Boxing Organisation super-featherweight title with a sixth-round technical knockout of Guillermo Rigondeaux in New York City on Saturday, the Ukrainian handing the Cuban-born American his first professional defeat.

The duel between a pair of double Olympic champions resulted in an anti-climactic finish when Rigondeaux, citing a hand and wrist injury, told the referee that he did not want to continue prior to the seventh round.

REUTERS

Gold, bronze medals for S'pore swimmers

QUEENSLAND (Australia) • Singapore swimmer Claresa Liau won gold in the girls' (13 years old) 200m breaststroke at the Queensland Championships yesterday in 2:39.61.

Team-mate Gan Ching Hwee took bronze in the girls' (14 years old) 200m individual medley. She finished in 2:22.34, behind Canada's Asia Minnes (2:17.57) and Australian Emily Cobb (2:20.33).

Dortmund sack Bosz and appoint Stoger

BERLIN • Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Bosz was sacked yesterday and replaced with former Cologne boss Peter Stoger after the club's latest failure left them winless in their last eight Bundesliga games.

Dortmund's miserable run continued on Saturday as they crashed to a 1-2 loss to Werder Bremen and dropped to seventh - out of the European places for the first time this season.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE