Sports World: Slingers crash out of ABL play-offs

Slingers crash out of ABL play-offs

The Singapore Slingers were eliminated from the Asean Basketball League play-offs yesterday, after losing 82-85 to Mono Vampire in Game 2 of their best-of-three quarter-final at the OCBC Arena.

It was a case of deja vu as the Slingers had also lost by the same scoreline after squandering a 10-point lead in Bangkok in Game 1.

Yesterday, the visitors overturned an eight-point deficit with six-for-seven shooting from beyond the arc in the final quarter, with Mike Singletary contributing 29 points.

Bayern win 28th Bundesliga title early

Bayern Munich wrapped up their 28th German Bundesliga title with five rounds to spare after beating Augsburg 4-1 on Saturday.

The champions came from behind to secure their sixth consecutive league title, as Augsburg threatened to rip up the script after an own goal by Niklas Suele.

The Bavarian giants, however, restored parity through Corentin Tolisso and James Rodriguez gave the away side the lead. Arjen Robben and Sandro Wagner scored the other goals in the second half, extending their lead to an unassailable 20 points.

XINHUA

Messi's treble helps Barca match mark•

BARCELONA • Barcelona forward Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick in a 3-1 win over Leganes on Saturday, as his club equalled a Spanish football top-flight record of 38 games without defeat.

Barca, who lead LaLiga with 79 points after 31 games, have not lost in the league since going down 0-2 at Malaga last April and the win saw them match Real Sociedad's unbeaten run between 1979 and 1980.

Ernesto Valverde's side are also undefeated in the Champions League this campaign, and he hailed their achievement, calling it "a historic record" before also giving credit to predecessor Luis Enrique, who oversaw the first seven games of the streak at the end of last season.

REUTERS