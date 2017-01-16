Sports World: Slingers beat Long Lions for 8th victory

Slingers beat Long Lions for 8th victory

The Singapore Slingers beat Hong Kong's Eastern Long Lions 82-72 at the OCBC Arena yesterday for their eighth win in 10 Asean Basketball League games this season.

Forward Leon Kwek scored a team-high 19 points while centre Justin Howard was instrumental on both ends, contributing 17 points 19 rebounds and six assists.

Drogba, 38, in talks with Corinthians

SAO PAULO • Footballer Didier Drogba could resume his playing career aged 38 at Corinthians after the Brazil side revealed on Saturday they were in talks with the former Chelsea striker.

He left Major League Soccer side Montreal Impact after the end of his contract.

Corinthians' sporting director Flavio Adauto told a press conference that negotiations were at an advanced stage.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Bayern sign Hoffenheim duo

MUNICH • Bundesliga football club Bayern Munich have bolstered their defensive options by signing Hoffenheim team-mates Sebastian Rudy and Niklas Suele for next season, the German champions said yesterday.

With captain Philipp Lahm and Spaniard Xabi Alonso nearing the end of their careers, Rudy, 26, will provide another option in defensive midfield, while Suele, 21, will be charged with plugging holes in central defence.

REUTERS

Sunderland is first British Dakar winner

BUENOS AIRES • Motorcycle rider Sam Sunderland became the first Briton to win the Dakar Rally in any category on Saturday, while French veteran Stephane Peterhansel won the car crown for his 13th career title.

Sunderland, on a KTM, beat Austrian team-mate Matthias Walkner by 32 minutes after the final 64km competitive stage in Rio Cuarto, Argentina.

Peterhansel, who has won six times on bikes and now seven times in cars, beat Peugeot team-mate and compatriot Sebastien Loeb by five minutes.

REUTERS