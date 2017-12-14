Sports World : Slingers back to .5 with win in Indonesia

Slingers back to .5 with win in Indonesia

SURABAYA • The Singapore Slingers rebounded from successive defeats when they beat the CLS Knights Indonesia 79-71 at the GOR CLS Kertajaya last night.

Despite the hosts roaring to a 10-0 start, the Slingers grew into the game and played better defence to improve their win-loss record to 3-3 this Asean Basketball League season.

Slingers swingman Xavier Alexander dominated proceedings again with 39 points and 16 rebounds, while local forward Ng Han Bin made three triples en route to 10 points.

Socceroos target Scolari as new coach

SAO PAULO • Australia have approached World Cup winning coach Luiz Felipe Scolari about leading them to the tournament in Russia next year, the former Brazil and Portugal boss said.

Scolari, who recently ended a 21/2-year stint with Chinese Super League club Guangzhou Evergrande, said the Socceroos had spoken to his agent about him replacing Ange Postecoglou, who resigned last month.

REUTERS

Germans to get higher bonus for Russia title

BERLIN • The German Football Association (DFB) announced yesterday that each member of their squad will receive a €350,000 (S$556,300) bonus should Germany retain their World Cup title next year in Russia.

If the Germans win a fifth world title, Joachim Low and his squad stand to get an increase in prize money from the €300,000 they each got for winning the 2014 World Cup final in Brazil.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Leonard returns but Spurs lose to Dallas

LOS ANGELES • Kawhi Leonard made his long-awaited return from injury but could not stop the San Antonio Spurs from a 95-89 National Basketball Association defeat by Dallas on Tuesday, as LeBron James led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a ninth straight win.

Leonard, who missed the first 27 games of the season owing to a thigh muscle injury, made an impressive cameo by scoring 13 points and pulling down six rebounds.

The Cavs, meanwhile, defeated the Atlanta Hawks 123-114, with James scoring 25 points and tying a career-high 17 assists.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE•