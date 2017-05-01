Sports World: Shiv ends 11-year wait for 2nd title

Shiv ends 11-year wait for 2nd title

MIAOLI (Chinese Taipei) • Indian golfer Shiv Kapur ended an 11-year wait for a second Asian Tour title with victory yesterday at the Yeangder Heritage.

He closed with a eight-under 64 for a 16-under 272 at the US$300,000 (S$420,000) event.

Singapore's Mardan Mamat and Quincy Quek both missed the cut while Mitchell Slorach withdrew after the first round.

Barca regain LaLiga lead from Real

BARCELONA • Barcelona came through a testing local derby at Espanyol, winning 3-0 to cling to their slender lead at the top of LaLiga.

Barca triumphed thanks to two clinical finishes from Luis Suarez, and a strike from Ivan Rakitic following a vintage slalom run by Lionel Messi.

Barca top the standings on 81 points due to their superior head-to-head record over Real, who also have 81 points but have a game in hand.

REUTERS

US cyclist dies after fatal crash

LOS ANGELES • American cyclist Chad Young died on Friday evening in hospital in Tucson, Arizona, five days after crashing during the Tour of the Gila, the Axeon Hagens Berman Cycling Team announced on Saturday.

Young, 21, suffered severe head injuries in the crash, which occurred at high speed during a mountain descent in New Mexico.

REUTERS