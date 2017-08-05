Sports World: Shahril the star as Warriors charge on

Shahril the star as Warriors charge on

Veteran forward Shahril Ishak scored the only goal of the football match at Jalan Besar Stadium yesterday as the Warriors beat Hougang 1-0 in the S-League.

Shahril's goal in the sixth minute ensured the Warriors are just two points behind Home United (30), who are third in the table. Hougang are sixth on 20 points.

Real Madrid dominate Uefa's nominations

PARIS • Six Real Madrid players - Cristiano Ronaldo, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Marcelo and Sergio Ramos - have made Uefa's shortlist for the best footballers in each positional category who played in the Champions League last season.

The winners will be announced at the 2017-18 Champions League group stage draw on Aug 24.

REUTERS

Pistons to share new home with Red Wings

NEW YORK • National Basketball Association club owners have unanimously approved the Detroit Pistons moving their home court from suburban Auburn Hills to a new downtown arena which they will share with the National Hockey League side Detroit Red Wings.

A new US$863 million (S$1.17 billion) facility, the Little Caesars Arena, will mark the team's return to the downtown area of the US Motor City after 29 seasons in The Palace of Auburn Hills.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Davis and Fed Cups reform unsuccessful

HANOI • The head of the International Tennis Federation expressed disappointment yesterday as a move to revamp the Davis Cup and Fed Cup failed to win approval from its member nations.

David Haggerty said he had concerns over the futures of the historic tournaments after the unsuccessful attempt to cut singles matches from five to three sets.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Williams should be free to play: All Blacks

WELLINGTON • The New Zealand All Blacks said that it was "common sense" to let Sonny Bill Williams play the Rugby Championship opener against Australia, after World Rugby expressed surprise that his ban over a red card had been lifted on appeal.

Williams was hit with a four-week ban - equating to four matches - for an illegal shoulder charge in last month's second Test against the British and Irish Lions.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE