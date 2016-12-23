Sports World: Sentosa Golf Club lauded as best course

Sentosa Golf Club lauded as best course

Sentosa Golf Club, host venue of the SMBC Singapore Open, was yesterday named Best Golf Course for the Asian Tour's 2016 honour roll.

Australian Scott Hend won the Order of Merit and Players' Player of the Year titles, while Zimbabwean Scott Vincent was named Rookie of the Year.

SGC's Serapong Course will again host the 2017 Singapore Open on Jan 19 to 22. The U$1 million (S$1.45 million) tournament is headlined by stars Adam Scott, Sergio Garcia and Ernie Els.

Bowler Cherie Tan third in Korean event

INCHEON • Singapore bowler Cherie Tan finished third at the Storm Cup yesterday.

In the top-three play-off, she notched 226 pinfalls, one behind South Korean Won Jong Wha. American Danielle McEwan was top with 236.

In the final, McEwan beat Won 190-181 to win the event, which is organised by the Korea Professional Bowling Association.

Video ref tech trial a good step: Infantino

MADRID • Fifa boss Gianni Infantino rates the trial of new video referee technology at the Club World Cup a "positive" step towards its intended use at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"We've learnt a lot as there's nothing better than a competition to conduct testing," the president of football's ruling body told Spanish sports daily Marca.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

S. Africa football coach axed for insults

JOHANNESBURG • South Africa coach Ephraim "Shakes" Mashaba was fired yesterday by the national association for insulting top football officials last month.

The sacking was expected after heated exchanges between the 66-year-old and South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan following a World Cup qualifier.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

West Ham will fight to keep Payet

LONDON • Slaven Bilic has said English football club West Ham will do all they can to keep their "top player" Dimitri Payet during the January transfer window.

Payet has again been the subject of interest from other clubs as the period approaches, with Arsenal and Manchester United linked with the France international.

THE GUARDIAN