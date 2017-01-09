Sports World: Semenya weds long-time partner

Semenya weds long-time partner

JOHANNESBURG • South African Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya married her long-term female partner in Pretoria on Saturday.

The Rio gold medallist celebrated her 26th birthday by tying the knot with Violet Raseboya in a lavish ceremony in the South African capital.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Queiroz resigns after spat with coach

TEHRAN • Iranian national football head coach Carlos Queiroz has resigned, after losing his cool over another coach's comments.

Branko Ivankovic, who coaches Iranian club Persepolis, criticised the Portuguese for holding a training camp during mid-season. Queiroz expelled seven Persepolis' players from the camp in response, and then walked out himself.

XINHUA

Americas-wide qualifying for Cup?

BERNE • Fifa has proposed merging the Concacaf and South American qualifiers as part of its plans to expand the 2026 World Cup. Venezuelan Football Federation president Laureano Gonzalez said the idea was Fifa president Gianni Infantino's.

REUTERS