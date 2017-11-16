Sports World: School keglers win 4th bronze at Asian meet

School keglers win 4th bronze at Asian meet

Singapore's schools bowlers added two bronzes from the girls' team (Fiona Yew, Shin Zong Yi, Arielle Tay and Fion Liew) and girls' all events (Zong Yi) to their tally at the Asian School Tenpin Bowling Championships in Kuching, Sarawak yesterday.

The Republic now have a total of four bronze medals from the Nov 13-17 event.

The other two bronze medals were won from the boys' singles (Aidan Poh) and girls' doubles (Fiona, Zong Yi).

S'pore in Asia Rugby C'ship Div 2 final

The Singapore men's 15s team are through to the Asia Rugby Championship Division 2 final where they will face Thailand after a 49-0 winning start over India yesterday at the Taipei Municipal Stadium.

Singapore put in a total of nine tries with Teng Chong Yau, Maverick Lim and Robert Riha all getting on the scoresheet on their national debuts.

Drogba plans to hang up his boots next year

PARIS • Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba will retire from his playing career following the conclusion of the next United Soccer League (USL) season in November next year.

The Ivorian, currently playing for Phoenix Rising in the second tier of United States professional football leagues, won four Premier League titles and a Champions League among 14 trophies in a Chelsea career spanning more than 380 appearances.

He has enjoyed an illustrious club career, playing more than 670 games for eight different teams, including French side Marseille and Turkey's Galatasaray.

REUTERS

Lin exits China Open, quit rumours mount

SHANGHAI • Chinese legend Lin Dan was dumped out of the first round of badminton's China Open yesterday, stunned by Indonesia's world No. 17 Jonatan Christie.

The 21-19, 21-16 defeat will ramp up speculation that the 34-year-old Lin, widely regarded as the best badminton player of all time, could call it quits as he approaches the end of his brilliant career.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

France to host Cup against board advice

LONDON • France will host the 2023 Rugby World Cup after the Council of the sport's governing body went against the recommendations of an extensive evaluation report in a secret ballot yesterday.

South Africa had been recommended by World Rugby's board but the Council members voted for France. Ireland had also entered a bid to stage the tournament.

REUTERS