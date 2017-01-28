Sports World: Saints reject Chinese company's £180m bid

Saints reject Chinese company's £180m bid

LONDON • Southampton have rejected an offer of £180 million (S$322.7 million) from Lander Sports Development to buy the English Premier League club.

Negotiations with the Chinese property company are continuing despite considerable irritation inside the club at Lander's announcement on the Shenzhen stock exchange on Thursday that an agreement had been reached in principle.

Southampton owner Katharina Liebherr is understood to value the club at £270 million so a sale is unlikely to be completed in a hurry.

THE TIMES, LONDON

Barcelona thrash Real Sociedad to reach semis

BARCELONA • Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were on target as holders Barcelona thrashed Real Sociedad 5-2 to reach the King's Cup semi-final for the seventh successive year with a 6-2 aggregate victory on Thursday. Further goals from Denis Suarez (two goals) and Arda Turan capped a fine night for Barca, who join Atletico Madrid, Celta Vigo and Alaves in the last four.

REUTERS

Lincicome opens season with tournament record

MIAMI • American golfer Brittany Lincicome fired a tournament record nine-under 64 on Thursday to grab a two-stroke lead after round one of the LPGA Pure Silk Bahamas Classic, the Tour's 2017 season opener. She made seven birdies and eagled the par-five seventh hole in a bogey-free round.

Thai P.K. Kongkraphan and Americans Stacy Lewis and Megan Khang shared second on 66.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE