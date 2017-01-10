Sports world: Safuwan to stay on with PDRM this year

Safuwan to stay on with PDRM this year

Singapore's national midfielder Safuwan Baharudin has announced via an Instagram post yesterday that he will be staying with Malaysia Premier League side PDRM. It will be the 25-year-old's second year with PDRM, the Malaysian police team who were relegated from the top-tier Malaysia Super League.

Safuwan wrote in Malay: "I remain with the police for the 2017 season."

FA to help support gay footballers

LONDON • The chairman of the Football Association, Greg Clarke, says he has spoken to gay players about providing more support and helping them to come out as a group.

Clarke said in October he would not recommend a player coming out at present, because of the risk of abuse, mainly from fans of opposing teams.

REUTERS

Coach convicted of Ibrahimovic slander

STOCKHOLM • A Swedish court yesterday convicted a former national athletics coach of slandering football star Zlatan Ibrahimovic by suggesting he took steroids when he played for Italian club Juventus in 2004-2006.

Ulf Karlsson, who was ordered to pay a fine of 24,000 kronor (S$3,800), said during a public debate on doping in April that the striker had "put on 10kg of muscle mass... in one year."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE