Sports World: Russia won't accept Wada report: official

Russia won't accept Wada report: official

MOSCOW • Russia will not accept the outcome of the World Anti-Doping Agency's (Wada) McLaren report, a condition for the reinstatement of its national anti-doping agency, according to Vitaly Smirnov, who heads a state-backed anti-doping commission.

Wada said on Wednesday that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency had passed 19 criteria on the roadmap to compliance but plenty of roadblocks remain, with 12 hurdles still to clear before reinstatement.

REUTERS

Kubica gets through Hungary testing

BUDAPEST • Robert Kubica completed 142 laps of the Hungarian Grand Prix circuit on Wednesday, in a test that could lead to a Formula One race comeback more than six years after the Polish driver's career was cut short by a rally crash.

The 32-year-old, whose right forearm had been partially severed in that horrific 2011 accident, was fourth fastest overall and 1.4 seconds slower than Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.

REUTERS

Indo Masters is Asian Tour's season finale

JAKARTA • The Indonesian Masters has been named the season finale of this year's Asian Tour.

The seventh edition of the golf tournament will be held from Dec 14-17 at the Royale Jakarta Golf Club. It will determine the Asian Tour Order of Merit winner, who receives direct entry into the British Open and World Golf Championships next year.

REUTERS

Australian cricket pay war finally ends

MELBOURNE • Australia's bruising and protracted cricket pay dispute was finally resolved yesterday, with players and management agreeing on a new "in-principle" deal, ensuring upcoming series against Bangladesh, India and England can go ahead.

The players appeared to be the winners in the five-year agreement, which is worth around an estimated A$500 million (S$540 million), as they retained the revenue-sharing model they had been fighting for.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE