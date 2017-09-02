Sports World: Russia appoints new anti-doping chief

Russia appoints new anti-doping chief

MOSCOW • Russia's anti-doping agency on Thursday appointed a new chief, whose task will be to get the drug-testing authority removed from an international blacklist.

Yury Ganus was approved by a general meeting of the anti-doping agency Rusada, after being chosen in a vote by Russia's Olympic and Paralympic Committees.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



Lakers fined for illegal approach to George

NEW YORK • The Los Angeles Lakers have been fined US$500,000 (S$677,300) for making an illegal approach to Paul George while he was under contract at the Indiana Pacers.

An independent investigation found that the Lakers had breached National Basketball Association regulations after general manager Rob Pelinka made contact with George's agent.

Laughter the best medicine for Ikeme

ABUJA • Nigerian goalkeeper Carl Ikeme was able to crack a joke on transfer deadline day in England, despite being treated in hospital for acute leukaemia.

The footballer - who plays for second-tier club Wolverhampton - tweeted a picture of himself along with the words: "BREAKING NEWS. Ikeme transfers from one room to another! Medical under way."

Young footballers to get chance at trial

Former Woodlands Wellington general manager R. Vengadasalam has set up a trial for boys under the age of 15, with up to 20 players to be selected to join Balestier Khalsa's youth system, based on their footballing technique and intelligence.

Interested participants can showcase their talents in a match at The Cage Sports Park @ Turf City tomorrow at 9am.

No prior registration is required.