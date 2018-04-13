Sports World: Ruixuan wins junior team title in Paraguay

Ruixuan wins junior team title in Paraguay

Singapore youth paddler Goi Ruixuan, 17, won the junior girls' team title at the Paraguay Junior & Cadet Open in Asuncion on Wednesday with Kazakhstan's Zauresh Akasheva.

The duo beat Peru's Kelly Santur and Guatemala's Lucia Cordero 3-0 in the final.

Singapore's Dominic Koh, 16, took silver in the junior boys' team event with Thai Yanapong Panagitguny. They fell to Argentinians Martin Bentancor and Santiago Lorenzo 2-3 in the final.

Feng takes 1st-round lead at Lotte C'ship

LOS ANGELES • World No. 1 golfer Feng Shanshan of China birdied three of her final five holes to grab a one-stroke lead after the first round of the LPGA Tour's Lotte Championship.

She fired a five-under 67 in windy conditions at the Ko Olina Golf Club in Hawaii.

Canadian Brooke Henderson, Sweden's Martina Edberg and Kang Hae Ji of South Korea are tied for second at four-under 68.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ziggo Sport complies with anti-trust probe

LONDON • Ziggo Sport, a Dutch broadcaster, said on Wednesday they were cooperating with European Union anti-trust officials after unannounced searches of their offices as part of a probe into sports-media rights.

Ziggo, co-owned by Britain's Vodafone Group and Liberty Global of the US, declined to say where and when the searches on its premises took place.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE