Sports World: Rui Xuan earns Youth Olympic Games berth

Rui Xuan earns Youth Olympic Games berth

National Intermediate Squad paddler Goi Rui Xuan has earned Singapore a berth at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Argentina in October after winning the Road to Buenos Aires 2018 YOG Latin America qualification tournament in Asuncion, Paraguay, on Sunday.

The 17-year-old, who was seeded sixth, beat No. 4 seed Leyla Gomez of Paraguay 4-0 (11-6, 12-10, 11-5, 11-7) in the final to lift the women's singles crown.

Rui Xuan is the first Singaporean paddler at her age to train full time.

PSG beat Monaco to clinch 7th Ligue 1 title

PARIS • Paris Saint-Germain claimed their seventh French Ligue 1 title in emphatic style with a 7-1 home win against defending champions AS Monaco on Sunday.

PSG, who netted four goals in the opening 30 minutes, have 87 points with five games remaining and lead second-placed Monaco by 17 points.

Monaco had little answer as Giovani lo Celso and Angel di Maria both scored braces, while Edinson Cavani , Julian Draxler and an own-goal by Radamel Falcao further condemned the principality side, who post-match decided to refund their travelling fans.

REUTERS

Kodaira defeats Kim for 1st PGA Tour win

NEW YORK • Japan's Satoshi Kodaira sank a 24-foot birdie putt on the third play-off hole to defeat South Korean Kim Si Woo and win the Heritage tournament on Sunday for his first PGA Tour victory.

The 28-year-old, who was second in January's Singapore Open, captured the biggest title of his career with a birdie at the par-three 17th at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Kodaira (five-under 66) and Kim (71) both finished 72 holes at 12-under 272, one stroke ahead of Americans Luke List and Bryson DeChambeau.

AGENCE-FRANCE PRESSE

Johnson wins 2nd US Clay Court C'ship title

LOS ANGELES • Steve Johnson captured his second consecutive US Clay Court Championship title on Sunday after outlasting fellow American Tennys Sandgren 7-6 (7-2), 2-6, 6-4.

The sixth seed won his third career ATP title, taking his second in a row on Houston clay after his first victory came in 2016 at Nottingham.

Johnson, who is getting married next weekend, is the first back-to-back US Clay Court winner since Andy Roddick from 2001-02 and post-match, he paid tribute to his late father, who died 11 months ago.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Rahm surges to home win at Spanish Open

MADRID • World No. 4 Jon Rahm won the Spanish Open to claim his third European Tour title on Sunday after holding his nerve against fellow Spaniard Nacho Elvira and Ireland's Paul Dunne in a tight finale.

Rahm signed off with a five-under 67 to win by two shots, finishing with a 20-under total of 268, as Dunne and Elvira both carded 71s on the final day.

The 23-year-old was hunting a first national title as a professional to add to his two previous European Tour wins in Dublin and Dubai last year, and he became the sixth Spaniard to win the Spanish Open, joining some illustrious names including Seve Ballesteros, Sergio Garcia and Miguel Angel Jimenez.

REUTERS