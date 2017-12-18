Sports World: Rose's last-day 62 caps Indonesian win

Rose's last-day 62 caps Indonesian win

JAKARTA • England's Justin Rose fired a final round of 10-under 62 to cruise to victory at golf's Indonesian Masters yesterday.

World No. 6 Rosewas the form player at the Asian Tour's season-ending event and finished on 29-under 259, eight shots clear of Thai Phachara Khongwatmai (65).

Singapore's Choo Tze Huang carded a 71 and ended tied 36th on 283 while Mardan Mamat's horror 81, including seven bogeys and a double bogey, pushed him down to last on 296.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Hearts end Celtic's 69-game streak

EDINBURGH • Celtic's record-breaking 69-game unbeaten run in Scottish domestic football ended in stunning fashion with a 0-4 defeat at Hearts yesterday.

Goals from Harry Cochrane, Kyle Lafferty and David Milinkovic's brace saw Brendan Rodgers' side lose for the first time since St Johnstone beat the Glasgow club 2-1 in May 2016.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Canada team boss hit with sex charges

TORONTO • The director of the Canadian women's gymnastics team, David Brubaker, was arrested on Thursday and charged in court on Friday with 10 counts of sexual crimes, Ontario police said.

He coached the 2016 Rio Olympic team.

REUTERS