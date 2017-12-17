Sports World : Rose leads as rain disrupts play again

Rose leads as rain disrupts play again

JAKARTA • Inclement weather forced play to be abandoned midway through the third round of the Indonesian Masters yesterday, just like on Friday.

Britain's Justin Rose leads on 16 under after going three under in his first eight holes. Singapore's Choo Tze Huang and Mardan Mamat are tied-52nd on two under after nine holes.

The remainder of the third round will be completed today before the final round.

Axelsen, Yamaguchi into finals early

DUBAI • Defending men's singles champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark is through to today's title decider at the World Superseries Finals again after defeating Chinese shuttler Shi Yuqi 21-12, 21-8 yesterday. The world No. 1 will face either South Korean Son Wan Ho or Malaysia's world No. 2 Lee Chong Wei.

Earlier, Akane Yamaguchi beat Thai Ratchanok Intanon 17-21, 21-12, 21-19 to reach the women's final. The Japanese world No. 2 will play either P.V. Sindhu of India or China's Chen Yufei at the US$1 million (S$1.35 million) season-ender.

Floyd-McGregor fight is second richest

LOS ANGELES • Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor's cross-combat superfight was the second richest boxing bout in history, long-awaited final figures revealed on Friday.

A statement from Showtime Sports said the August fight between boxing star Mayweather and mixed martial arts king McGregor generated 4.3 million pay-per-view buys in North America. Only Mayweather's 2015 bout with Manny Pacquiao has drawn more - racking up 4.6 million buys to earn around US$600 million (S$809 million).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Sirotkin front runner to take final seat in F1

LONDON • Formula One team Williams have put off until the New Year an announcement on who will partner Canadian teenager Lance Stroll next season.

A team spokesman confirmed that no driver news was planned before January, with the 21-race 2018 season due to start in Australia on March 25. Russian Sergey Sirotkin appears favourite for the drive, the only remaining vacancy on the starting grid, rather than Poland's comeback hopeful Robert Kubica.

REUTERS