Sports World: Rose clinches US$7m Turkish Airlines Open

Rose clinches US$7m Turkish Airlines Open

BELAR (Turkey) • Justin Rose set up a thrilling finale to the European Tour campaign by winning the US$7 million (S$9.5 million) Turkish Airlines Open yesterday to claim his second victory in eight days.

The world No. 6, who overcame an eight-shot deficit in the final round to triumph at last week's WGC-HSBC Champions, carded a 12-foot birdie putt at the 18th hole to pip Nicolas Colsaerts and Dylan Frittelli.

His closing six-under 65 at the Regnum Carya Golf and Spa Resort gave him an 18-under total of 266, one stroke better than Belgian Colsaerts (66) and South African Frittelli (64).

Bayern's run under Heynckes goes on

BERLIN • German champions Bayern Munich outclassed Borussia Dortmund 3-1 away on Saturday to go four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga and stretch their perfect run under coach Jupp Heynckes to seven straight victories in all competitions.

Arjen Robben's 17th-minute effort put them ahead and saw him become Bayern's all-time top foreign scorer with his 93rd league goal.

Wilder sends Joshua a knockout message

NEW YORK • Undefeated champion Deontay Wilder (39-0) knocked out Bermane Stiverne with one second left in the opening round to retain his World Boxing Council heavyweight belt on Saturday night.

The 32-year-old hopes the win will land him a super fight with reigning International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Association heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

MMA fighter's close shave with death

HOUSTON (Texas) • A Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter said he "died" during his second-round technical knockout loss to Charles Ontiveros on Friday in Houston but was revived, reported MMA Fighting.

C.J. Hancock, 32, wrote on Facebook on Saturday that he is "okay" after his heart stopped during a bout at LFA 26 . "I died tonight in the cage," he wrote. "They hit me with the ECG (sic) twice and brought me back."•