Sports World: Ronaldo incensed over ban 'injustices'

Ronaldo incensed over ban 'injustices'

MADRID • Cristiano Ronaldo reiterated his anger at what he described as the "incomprehensible decision" to reject his final appeal against a five-match ban on Tuesday.

Spain's administrative sports court dismissed Real Madrid's latest appeal for the suspension handed out to the Portuguese footballer for pushing a referee after he was sent off in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup against Barcelona.

"Injustices will not knock me down. I will come back stronger," Ronaldo posted to his over 57 million Twitter followers.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Seri stays mum over Barcelona rumours

NICE • Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri was staying coy on talk of a big-money move to Spanish football giants Barcelona amid reports he has already agreed terms for a four-year contract.

French sports daily L'Equipe said that the deal is worth up to €40 million (S$64.3 million). But the Ligue 1 side have reportedly been reluctant to negotiate so far and Seri added he does not know much about it.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Becker takes German tennis body hot seat

FRANKFURT • Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker was yesterday appointed head of men's tennis in his home country as the German federation (DTB) looks to revive the once hugely popular sport.

Becker, who won six Grand Slams as a player, was also a former Davis Cup coach for Germany from 1997 to 1999.

REUTERS