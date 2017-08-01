Sports world: Reds fans want terraces to be brought back

Reds fans want terraces to be brought back

LONDON • English football fans pressing for standing areas to be re-introduced received a major boost yesterday when Liverpool supporters voted by a landslide for it to happen.

Their support is especially significant given the 1989 Hillsborough disaster which resulted in the death of 96 Liverpool fans due to overcrowding in the Leppings Lane standing area.

Blood testing in place for IAAF World C'ships

LONDON • More than 600 blood samples will be collected before the IAAF World Championships, which get under way on Friday, to tackle doping.

The Athletics Integrity Unit and UK Athletics said those samples would be used for Athlete Biological Passport profiling and to detect prohibited substances, such as human growth hormone.

Zou will fight on in bid to regain flyweight belt

SHANGHAI • Chinese boxing star Zou Shiming vowed yesterday to "fight until my last breath" to recover the title he lost in Shanghai when he was knocked out in his first defence of the World Boxing Organisation flyweight crown.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist was a strong favourite to beat Sho Kimura on Friday, but the younger Japanese silenced a rowdy home crowd with an 11th-round upset victory.

Hamilton confident he can make up 14-pt gap

LONDON • Lewis Hamilton believes he can still win the Formula One drivers' title but has insisted it will take a concerted effort from him and his Mercedes team.

The Briton trails championship leader Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari by 14 points, but feels he can narrow the gap beginning with the next round at Spa, Belgium, on Aug 27.

