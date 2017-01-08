Sports world : Real equal 39-game unbeaten record

Real equal 39-game unbeaten record

BARCELONA • Real Madrid equalled Barcelona's Spanish record of 39 games unbeaten in all competitions by crushing struggling Granada 5-0 yesterday to go six points clear at the top of the Spanish La Liga.

Isco (two goals), Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro were on the score sheet for the Spanish football giants.

Real are top of the table on 40 points from 16 games, although Barcelona, who have also played 16, can close the gap when they visit Villarreal today.

REUTERS

Hafiz signs for Big Bang Chula United

Singapore international Hafiz Sujad has signed a one-year contract with Thai second-tier football club Big Bang Chula United.

The 26-year-old, who is on the books with Tampines Rovers, is expected to move to Thailand next month.

Compatriot Hassan Sunny, who spent the past two seasons with Thai outfit Army United, will return to the S-League. The 32-year-old goalkeeper has signed for Home United.

CSL can rival EPL, says marketing boss

LONDON • The big-spending Chinese Super League is on track to become the world's dominant football championship, the head of a leading sports marketing firm has predicted.

With the country also investing heavily in grassroots football, Andrew Georgiou, chief executive of Lagardere Sports and Entertainment, believes that in time it will rival even the English Premier League.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Amrabat out of African Nations Cup

RABAT • Nordin Amrabat has been replaced in the Moroccan football squad for the African Nations Cup by Omar El Kaddouri.

The Watford winger limped off in the second half of last Sunday's 1-4 home loss to Tottenham and, after medical examinations, was ruled out of the tournament in Gabon, which starts next weekend.

REUTERS

Yes to 48-team World Cup: Jose

LONDON • Jose Mourinho has backed Fifa's plans to expand the football World Cup from 32 to 48 teams, claiming that the new format will mean fewer international matches for many of the countries involved.

The Manchester United manager endorsed Gianni Infantino for the Fifa presidency a year ago and is behind his plans for the World Cup. Fifa's Council will make a decision on Tuesday.

THE TIMES, LONDON

Siniakova wins 1st WTA Tour title

SHENZHEN • Katerina Siniakova overcame a slow start to win her maiden WTA Tour title with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Alison Riske in the Shenzhen Open final yesterday.

The Czech world No. 52 tennis player had beaten top-10 stars Simona Halep and Johanna Konta on her way to the final and won her first senior title after losing her two previous WTA finals in Bastad and Tokyo last year.

REUTERS