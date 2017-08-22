Sports world: Ramazotti double earns DPMM draw

Rafael Ramazotti's late brace rescued a point for second-last Brunei DPMM in last night's S-League match away to Balestier Khalsa, who seemed in control after goals by Huzaifah Aziz and Raihan Raihan.

The Wasps have five points, five behind the Tigers, who remain third from bottom.

Pacquiao-Horn rematch gets nod

BRISBANE • Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao's rematch with Australian Jeff Horn has been confirmed for Brisbane later this year.

The Queensland state capital's Lord Mayor Graham Quirk had earlier threatened to pull funding without confirmation from the Pacquiao camp but said he had been reassured at a meeting with promoters yesterday.

REUTERS

Tennis unit probing suspect result

LONDON •The Tennis Integrity Unit has confirmed that it is investigating Sunday's ATP Tour match between Alexandr Dolgopolov and Thiago Monteiro after several bookmakers suspended their markets in response to suspicious betting patterns.

Brazilian Monteiro, the world No. 114, took just 55 minutes to win the Winston-Salem Open first-round encounter 6-3, 6-3 in a match that saw the Ukrainian fail to create a single break point.

THE GUARDIAN

