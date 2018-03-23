Sports World: Quah's Berkeley 6th in 800-yard free relay

Quah's Berkeley 6th in 800-yard free relay

MINNEAPOLIS • National swimmer Quah Zheng Wen was part of the University of California at Berkeley team that placed sixth (6min 13.38sec) in the NCAA Championships 800-yard freestyle relay yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The race was won by the North Carolina State University quartet (6:05.31).

The men's competition continues today and ends on Sunday.

Bolt and Dortmund in training link-up

LONDON • Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt will train with Borussia Dortmund today as the retired Jamaican sprinter fulfils his ambition to work out with a major professional football team.

The training session will be open to the public, with the 100m and 200m world-record holder, a major crowd-puller.

REUTERS

Spurs back in play-off picture with latest win

LOS ANGELES • LaMarcus Aldridge scored 27 points and hit two baskets in a row during a key stretch in the fourth quarter as the San Antonio Spurs beat the Washington Wizards 98-90 at the AT&T Centre.

The win on Wednesday was a season-high fifth straight for the Spurs, who just 10 days ago, were outside of the play-off picture and in jeopardy of ending their 20-year run in the post-season.

REUTERS

Hammers ban five pitch invaders for life

LONDON • West Ham yesterday issued lifetime bans to five individuals for invading the London Stadium pitch, and hurling abuse and coins at co-owners David Sullivan and David Gold during their 0-3 Premier League loss to Burnley earlier this month.

The club also said further bans were expected. West Ham are in 17th place, two points above the drop zone.

REUTERS