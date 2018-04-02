Sports World: Poulter on track for Masters berth

Poulter on track for Masters berth

LOS ANGELES • Ian Poulter remains in the hunt for a Masters spot, after the Englishman shot a seven-under 65 for a 14-under 202 total to share a two-stroke lead with American Beau Hossler after the third round of the Houston Open on Saturday.

Poulter, who needs to win the event to qualify for Thursday's Masters, was joined by second-round leader Hossler, who sank an eight-foot birdie at the last hole for a 69.

Four golfers were tied for third on 204.

REUTERS

Quartet inducted into NBA Hall of Fame

LOS ANGELES • Retired National Basketball Association (NBA) stars Ray Allen, Grant Hill, Jason Kidd and Steve Nash were selected to the 2018 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class on Saturday.

Ten-time All-Star Kidd, who notably played for the New Jersey Nets and Phoenix Suns, and seven-time All-Star Hill, who starred for the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic, both shared the Rookie of the Year Award in 1995.

Former Boston Celtics guard Allen is known as one of the NBA's best-ever three-point shooters, while Nash was a two-time Most Valuable Player with the Suns.

REUTERS

PSG win fifth straight French League Cup

PARIS • Paris Saint-Germain claimed their fifth consecutive French League Cup title, as an Edinson Cavani double helped them ease to a 3-0 victory over Monaco in Saturday's final at Bordeaux.

The Uruguay striker gave the French league leaders an eighth-minute lead from the penalty spot after a lengthy delay for a video assistant referee review, before Argentina winger Angel di Maria beat opposition goalkeeper Danijel Subasic at his near post to make it two in the 21st minute. Cavani completed the scoring five minutes from time.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Monger on podium after losing both legs

LONDON • Teenage racing driver Billy Monger claimed a podium finish on his return to racing on Saturday, less than a year after having both legs amputated in a horror crash and hospitalised for almost a month.

The 18-year-old finished third in the race at Oulton Park in north-west England, in his first appearance since becoming a double amputee last April after crashing into a stationary car during a Formula Four race. In a post-race interview, Monger called his comeback "a bit surreal but an awesome feeling".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE