Sports World: Pennant inks Bury deal

Pennant inks Bury deal

Former Tampines Rover footballer Jermaine Pennant will make his return to England after signing a short-term contract with League One side Bury.

The 34-year-old Englishman, who left the S-League in October, will play for the relegation-threatened football club until the end of the season.

Indonesia eyes regional dominance

JAKARTA • Indonesia's football association yesterday selected a new coach for the national team, targeting a victory in the upcoming SEA Games in Malaysia in August.

Luis Milla Aspas, who guided the Spanish Under-21 team to win the European Championship in 2011, is expected to bring similar success to Indonesia's football team, according to an official of the association.

Wantaway Payet draws ire from fans

LONDON • French footballer Dimitri Payet's refusal to play for West Ham has led to his car being vandalised, according to British media yesterday.

The car was apparently damaged outside his home with the perpetrator hurling a brick through the window. Payet has also been effectively closed out by his team-mates who have deleted him from the team's WhatsApp group. He has also been barred from team-bonding sessions and dinners.

Tragedy strikes Qatar 2022 stadium

DOHA • A 40-year-old British man has died while working on a Qatar 2022 World Cup stadium site, the football tournament's organisers in the Gulf emirate have announced.

The Briton was working on the Khalifa International Stadium, which will also be used for the World Athletics Championship in 2019. His family have been informed and an investigation launched. No cause of death has yet been announced.

