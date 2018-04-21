Sports World: Park one ahead after

Park one ahead after returning to old putter

LOS ANGELES • World No. 3 Park In Bee fired a five-under 66 to grab a one-stroke lead after the first round of the USLPGA Tour's inaugural LA Open on Thursday.

The South Korean, who decided to switch back to her old putter after trying out a new one in recent weeks, rolled in four straight birdies beginning at the par-three 12th.

Park, who needed just 28 putts in her round, is one shot ahead of American Marina Alex at the Wilshire Country Club course.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Murray one stroke in front in Texas Open

LOS ANGELES • Grayson Murray fired a five-under 67 to claim a one-shot lead after the first round of the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio on Thursday.

Five players were tied for second: Chesson Hadley, Billy Horschel, Ryan Moore, Keegan Bradley and Matt Atkins.

Sergio Garcia - the tournament's leading drawcard - battled to a 74.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Count me out of World Cup, says Carrick

LONDON • Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick asked the Football Association (FA) not to select him for England duty, after suffering from a bout of depression during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The 36-year-old made his international debut in 2001 and went on to pick up 34 national caps, the last of which was in a friendly against Spain in 2015, but admitted that the World Cup had had a lasting impact on his mental health.

He has won five Premier League titles and collected a Champions League winner's medal along with numerous other trophies in his 12 years at United.

REUTERS

Allardyce tells fans to ignore survey on him

LONDON • Everton manager Sam Allardyce dismissed a survey sent to fans asking them to grade his performance out of 10 as a mistake on the part of the club's marketing director, Richard Kenyon, who he says does not "understand" how football works.

Allardyce has endured stinging criticism from Everton supporters who are unhappy about his direct style of football and the team's inconsistent results since he took charge in November.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Lehmann's replacement to be decided soon

SYDNEY • Cricket Australia said yesterday a decision on who will replace national coach Darren Lehmann will be made "in the coming weeks".

The CA board met and discussed the process through which a new coach, as well as the captain and deputy of the men's one-day team, will be named before the team's tour of England in early June.

Former Test players Justin Langer, Jason Gillespie and Ricky Ponting have all been linked as potential candidates for the coach's job.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE