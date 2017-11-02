Sports World: Paddler Koen wins Cadet title in India

Paddler Koen wins Cadet title in India

Young Singapore paddler Koen Pang won the Cadet boys' singles title at the ITTF India Junior and Cadet Open in India's Greater Noida yesterday after beating Indian Alberto Lairemuruata 3-1 (8-11, 11-3, 11-4, 11-6) in the final.

The 16-year-old Koen, however, lost to another Indian Manav Vikash Thakkar 4-1 (11-8, 11-7, 8-11, 11-6, 11-6) in his second final in the Junior boys' singles.

Koen's teammate Zhang Wanling, 17, earned a joint-bronze with Thailand's Jinnipa Sawettabut in the Junior girls' team event after their 3-0 loss to India's Archana Girish Kamath and Selena Selvakumar in the semi-finals. Koen and Wanling will compete in the 2018 Youth Olympic Games continental qualifiers in Greater Noida from tomorrow to Sunday.

Deschamps signs new deal till 2020

PARIS • France coach Didier Deschamps has signed a new contract to stay on until 2020, the French Football Federation said on Tuesday.

France qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia under Deschamps with a 2-1 victory over Belarus earlier this month. His side finished the campaign with just one defeat in 10 qualifying games.

Tennis Australia offers help to Tomic

MELBOURNE • Tennis Australia has reached out to Bernard Tomic out of concern for his "health and well being" during a steep rankings slide but has offered no guarantees of a wildcard to the Australian Open in January.

The former world No. 17's ranking has plunged to No. 145 and he will not have enough points to qualify directly for Melbourne Park.

