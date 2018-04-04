Sports World: Pacquiao relishing clash with Matthysse in KL

Pacquiao relishing clash with Matthysse in KL

MANILA • Manny Pacquiao yesterday said that he "can't wait" for another title shot when he takes on World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse.

"It's on! Can't wait to challenge Lucas Matthysse for another world title on July 15 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - July 14 US time #Pacmanisback," tweeted the 39-year-old, who has won eight world titles in a record eight weight divisions.

According to ESPN, Pacquiao will take on Matthysse without his long-time trainer Freddie Roach in his corner.

Wilder open to take on Joshua's challenge

LONDON • Deontay Wilder is ready to travel across the Atlantic to face Britain's Anthony Joshua in a bout to determine the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, the American's co-manager Shelly Finkel said on Monday.

Joshua called out Wilder immediately after a 12-round points win over New Zealand's Joseph Parker in Cardiff on Saturday that saw him add the World Boxing Organisation belt to the International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Association titles he already holds.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE