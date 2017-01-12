Sports World: Pac-Man may take the bull by the Horn

Pac-Man may take the bull by the Horn

MANILA • World Boxing Organisation welterweight world champion Manny Pacquiao is in talks with his American promoter on whether to fight Australian Jeff Horn, a spokesman for the Filipino fighter-turned-senator said yesterday.

Pacquiao's promoter Bob Arum has been widely quoted in the media as saying that the Filipino, dubbed "Pac-Man", will get into the ring with 28-year-old Horn on April 23.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Chicharito quashes transfer rumours

BERLIN • Struggling Bayer Leverkusen striker Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez yesterday scotched reports of a transfer move.

According to media reports, the German football club are ready to sell the former Manchester United player, who has lost his scoring touch. But the Mexico international said that no move is on the cards.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Miura to play past 50th birthday

TOKYO • Japanese striker Kazuyoshi Miura, who scored 55 goals in 89 internationals, will extend one of football's longest professional careers by 12 months. The 49-year-old agreed on a new deal with second division Yokohama FC yesterday.

REUTERS