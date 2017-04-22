Sports World: One-year ban for Rio champion Rollins

One-year ban for Rio champion Rollins

LOS ANGELES • Reigning Olympic 100m hurdles champion Brianna Rollins was handed a one-year suspension for failing to properly file information on her whereabouts for out-of-competition testing, the US Anti-Doping Agency (Usada) said on Thursday.

Rollins, who led an American sweep of the podium at last August's Rio de Janeiro Olympics, was unavailable for three doping tests last year, which constitutes a doping rule violation, Usada said in a statement.

The 25-year-old will keep her Olympic gold medal since Usada said her competitive results would only be annulled from Sept 27, the date of her third whereabouts failure. She was also unavailable for tests on April 27 and Sept 13.

REUTERS

Cricket axed from expanded 2018 Asiad

JAKARTA • Next year's Asian Games in Indonesia will feature 39 sports, more than at the last event in South Korea, with some unusual additions including bridge, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said yesterday.

But cricket, which was at the last two editions, is being dropped after the OCA complained that major sides had failed to send full-strength squads.

Other new additions at the 2018 Games are pencak silat - an Indonesian martial art - jiu-jitsu, paragliding, jet ski and sport climbing.

The number of sports is three more than at the 2014 Games in Incheon.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Mardan misses cut in Panasonic Open

OSAKA • Singapore golfer Mardan Mamat shot a second-round one-under 70 yesterday but missed the cut at the Panasonic Open Japan.

He was on two-over 144, two more than the 142 needed to make the weekend at the ¥150 million (S$1.9 million) Asian Tour and Japan Golf Tour event at the Ibaraki Country Club. American Jason Knutzon (64, 69) leads on 133 by two shots ahead of four players.

Rousey wrestles with proposal and career

WELLINGTON • Mixed martial arts star Ronda Rousey announced her engagement yesterday after fellow fighter Travis Browne popped the question under a waterfall while the couple were hiking in New Zealand.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship women's bantamweight champion told celebrity website TMZ "we're getting married". The 30-year-old has yet to confirm her fight plans after two straight knockout defeats.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Neymar, James, Brady on Time's elite list

LOS ANGELES • Barcelona's Brazilian superstar Neymar, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James were among seven sports figures named on Thursday in Time magazine's annual list of the world's most influential people.

Polarising NFL free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick also appeared on the list that included pioneers, artists and leaders. Chicago Cubs general manager Theo Epstein, Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles and Ultimate Fighting Championship light heavyweight champion Conor McGregor were also on the list of 100.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE