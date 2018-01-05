Sports World: No verdict yet for hearing into brawl

No verdict yet for hearing into brawl

The Football Association of Singapore disciplinary committee has held three hearings for the mass brawl involving National Football League Division One sidesYishun Sentek Mariners and Safsa on Nov 12, but has yet to reach a verdict.

It heard the testimony of a witness yesterday, but will need more time to consider the case before convening again next Monday.

National sailor Teo gets funding boost

Singapore's SEA Games gold medallist sailor Cheryl Teo has received $1,500 in funding support, the Chiam See Tong Sports Foundation announced yesterday.

The money will go towards funding the 18-year-old and 470 partner Yukie Yokoyama's training for this year's Asian Games and the 2020 Olympics.

The foundation, which takes its name from retired politician Chiam, 82, was launched in March last year and aims to help disadvantaged children and local athletes realise their sporting dreams.

Goalkeeper Valdes to hang up his boots

MADRID • Former Barcelona and Spain goalkeeper Victor Valdes has marked the end of his football career by closing down his social media accounts, hinting at a very private retirement.

Valdes, who starred for Barcelona between 2002 and 2014 and last appeared for Middlesbrough in England seven months ago, pulled the plug on his Twitter and Instagram feeds. "Thanks to everybody," wrote the 35-year-old on Twitter in his final post which was accompanied by a picture of a path.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ex-United striker Forlan joins Kitchee

HONG KONG • Former Uruguay and Manchester United striker Diego Forlan has signed for Hong Kong side Kitchee ahead of their appearance in the group stages of the Asian Champions League.

The 38-year-old, who last played professionally last year for Indian Super League side Mumbai City, will arrive in Hong Kong next Wednesday and will be unveiled at an official press conference the following day.

REUTERS

Root misses century as Australia fight back

SYDNEY • England skipper Joe Root again missed out on an elusive first century in the series as Australia fought back with two late wickets on the opening day of the fifth Ashes Test yesterday.

He was out to a diving catch by Mitchell Marsh at square leg for 83 in the day's penultimate over before Jonny Bairstow was caught behind in the final over. At the close, England were 233 for five with Dawid Malan left unbeaten on 55 off 160 balls when Bairstow was caught behind off Josh Hazlewood for five.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE•