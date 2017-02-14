Sports World: No Love for Cavaliers on Valentine's Day

No Love for Cavaliers on Valentine's Day

WASHINGTON • Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love underwent an MRI examination on his sore left knee on Sunday and is expected to undergo additional treatment and be re-evaluated over the next several days.

The 28-year-old experienced pain in Saturday's 125-109 home victory over the Denver Nuggets in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

The reigning NBA champions Cavaliers have confirmed he will miss the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Valentine's Day (tomorrow, Singapore time).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Woman, 52, dies after HK marathon

HONG KONG • A 52-year-old woman runner who took part in the Hong Kong Marathon died yesterday, a day after collapsing at the finish line of the 10km race.

Sunday's marathon, in which 74,000 people participated, took place under blue skies but pollution levels were deemed "unhealthy for sensitive groups" with the air quality index at 126.

Of the runners who took part, 11 were taken to hospital, including the woman who died.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Dimitrov on the double in Sofia

SOFIA • Grigor Dimitrov won his second tennis title of this year on Sunday with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Belgium's David Goffin in the final of his home Sofia tournament.

His win took his record for the year to 14-1, with his only blemish coming in the Australian Open semi-finals when he lost to Rafael Nadal in five sets. The Bulgarian, who won the Brisbane International last month, moved up to 12th in the world rankings yesterday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

India romp to 208-run win over Bangladesh

HYDERABAD• Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets apiece to lead India to a comprehensive 208-run win over Bangladesh on the fifth day of their one-off cricket Test yesterday.

Bangladesh, chasing an improbable victory target of 459 in their second innings, were dismissed for 250, late in an extended second session as India stretched their unbeaten run to 19 Test matches.

REUTERS